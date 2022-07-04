Realty Income (NYSE:O) Price Target Cut to $78.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on O. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Capital One Financial reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Realty Income from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Shares of O stock opened at $70.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Realty Income has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $75.40. The firm has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Realty Income will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 291.18%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 28,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 185,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,288,000 after purchasing an additional 52,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

