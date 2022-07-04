Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ENTA):

7/1/2022 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $67.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/23/2022 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/22/2022 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $103.00 price target on the stock.

6/14/2022 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/3/2022 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/25/2022 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/20/2022 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $70.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $58.00 to $44.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $103.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $114.00.

5/11/2022 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $101.00 to $70.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.63. The stock had a trading volume of 10,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,802. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $102.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.86 and a 200 day moving average of $60.80.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $18.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 122.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

