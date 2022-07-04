Redd (RDD) One Day Trading Volume Hits $498,877.00

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Redd has a market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Redd coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Redd has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,261.59 or 0.99986484 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00043480 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005182 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00024680 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Redd Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

