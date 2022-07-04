Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) Price Tops $25.18

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. During the last week, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded down 20.5% against the dollar. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can now be bought for approximately $25.18 or 0.00127773 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a market capitalization of $4.88 million and $85,719.00 worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,709.89 or 1.00011289 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00041709 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00025257 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Coin Profile

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 999,715 coins and its circulating supply is 193,796 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin with fast and completely free transactions. FLX provides stealth addresses and an encrypted message system. “

