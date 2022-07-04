Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RS. BNP Paribas raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.50.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $171.07. 18,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.81. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52 week low of $135.46 and a 52 week high of $211.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.46.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.20 by $1.22. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 27.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.06, for a total transaction of $1,960,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,739,060.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 100.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

