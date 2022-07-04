Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Plans Dividend of $0.28

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.277 per share by the energy company on Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This is an increase from Repsol’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REPYY opened at $14.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average is $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.84. Repsol has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.31.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $19.36 billion during the quarter. Repsol had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that Repsol will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on REPYY shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Repsol to €15.20 ($16.17) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Repsol from €15.50 ($16.49) to €16.70 ($17.77) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Repsol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Repsol from €13.50 ($14.36) to €14.50 ($15.43) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.89.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

