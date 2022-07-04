Revomon (REVO) Price Tops $0.0735 on Major Exchanges

Revomon (REVO) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 4th. During the last seven days, Revomon has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One Revomon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0735 or 0.00000365 BTC on popular exchanges. Revomon has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and $36,890.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00153913 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.01 or 0.00853958 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00086264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00015099 BTC.

Revomon Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Revomon Coin Trading

