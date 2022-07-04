Rise Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OCDX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 87.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,309 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 31.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 244,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after buying an additional 57,987 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the third quarter worth $770,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 22.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 60,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 11,001 shares during the last quarter.

OCDX traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,847,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,588. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,761.24, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.13. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:OCDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $500.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.61 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a positive return on equity of 41.71% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc provides in-vitro diagnostics solutions to the clinical laboratory and transfusion medicine communities worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results.

