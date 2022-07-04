Rise Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Rise Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,528 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Rise Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.93. The company had a trading volume of 10,944,748 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.92.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.