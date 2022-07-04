Rise Advisors LLC Increases Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 82.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,257 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 24,785 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 127,505 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $17,157,000 after purchasing an additional 22,578 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 30,386 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 16,280 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.18. The company had a trading volume of 347,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,356,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.82 and a 200 day moving average of $132.00. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.53 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.96.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

