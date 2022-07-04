Rise Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of COST stock traded up $6.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $485.76. The company had a trading volume of 169,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,079. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $480.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $518.87. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $396.11 and a one year high of $612.27. The firm has a market cap of $215.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.56.

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,576.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,309 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.