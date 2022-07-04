Rise Advisors LLC Makes New $32,000 Investment in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DBRG. Capital International Investors lifted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,570,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521,353 shares during the period. Conversant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,570,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 233.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,572,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,087,000 after buying an additional 3,202,608 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,541,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,015,000 after buying an additional 2,197,592 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,152,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,883,000 after buying an additional 1,573,305 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DigitalBridge Group stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $5.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,672,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $8.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.78.

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.47). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 30.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DBRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DigitalBridge Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.88.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT and private equity firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

