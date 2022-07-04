Rise Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 106,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,953,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises about 4.5% of Rise Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Rise Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 588.4% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000.

NYSEARCA DFAT traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $40.58. 16,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,738. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $49.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.31.

