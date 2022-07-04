River Oaks Capital LLC Grows Stake in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

River Oaks Capital LLC raised its stake in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) by 160.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 406.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 698.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

Shares of MCB stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.96. 2,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,959. The company has a market capitalization of $764.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.16 and its 200 day moving average is $93.59. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $55.95 and a 1 year high of $115.78.

Metropolitan Bank ( NYSE:MCB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $54.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.39 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 31.72% and a return on equity of 13.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $155.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

In related news, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $86,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,739.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

About Metropolitan Bank (Get Rating)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.