River Oaks Capital LLC Grows Stake in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

River Oaks Capital LLC raised its stake in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) by 160.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 406.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 698.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MCB stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.96. 2,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,959. The company has a market capitalization of $764.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.16 and its 200 day moving average is $93.59. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $55.95 and a 1 year high of $115.78.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $155.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.
In related news, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $86,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,739.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.
About Metropolitan Bank (Get Rating)
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Metropolitan Bank (MCB)
- Using MarketBeat Market Data Tools To Find Strong Stocks in a Bear Market
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.