River Oaks Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR)

River Oaks Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,300 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,824 shares during the period. CapStar Financial comprises 3.3% of River Oaks Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. River Oaks Capital LLC owned 0.72% of CapStar Financial worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSTR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,497,000 after purchasing an additional 26,454 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 41,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,649 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 51,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CapStar Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CapStar Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $589,000. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CapStar Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSTR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.69. 2,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,362. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $434.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.80. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.92 and a 12 month high of $22.74.

CapStar Financial ( NASDAQ:CSTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. CapStar Financial had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $30.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSTR shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of CapStar Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

CapStar Financial Profile (Get Rating)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CapStar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapStar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.