River Oaks Capital LLC Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY)

River Oaks Capital LLC raised its holdings in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) by 106.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,330 shares during the quarter. Unity Bancorp accounts for 1.9% of River Oaks Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. River Oaks Capital LLC owned about 0.67% of Unity Bancorp worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Unity Bancorp by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Unity Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $420,000. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 23,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Unity Bancorp by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNTY. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Unity Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

UNTY traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $26.80. 2,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,496. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.32 and a 12 month high of $31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 38.26%. The company had revenue of $22.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 12.68%.

About Unity Bancorp (Get Rating)

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.