River Oaks Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR)

River Oaks Capital LLC decreased its stake in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,318 shares during the quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Investar worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISTR. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Investar in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Investar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Investar by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 26,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 12,594 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Investar by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 39,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 16,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Investar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

ISTR traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $22.37. 857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.34 million, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Investar Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.51.

Investar ( NASDAQ:ISTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. Investar had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $27.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.88 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Investar Holding Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is 29.51%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Investar in a report on Sunday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

