Rocket Vault (RVF) Price Tops $0.0651 on Major Exchanges

Rocket Vault (RVF) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 4th. Rocket Vault has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Vault coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00153878 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.71 or 0.00854537 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00086159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015187 BTC.

Rocket Vault Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Vault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

