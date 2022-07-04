ROCKI (ROCKI) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $52,804.00

ROCKI (ROCKI) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. ROCKI has a market capitalization of $218,243.92 and $52,804.00 worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROCKI coin can now be purchased for about $0.0271 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ROCKI has traded down 7.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00154052 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005106 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $158.47 or 0.00809828 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00084190 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00016245 BTC.

ROCKI Profile

ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 coins. ROCKI’s official message board is medium.com/rockiapp . ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp . The official website for ROCKI is rocki.app

