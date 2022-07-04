Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.37. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $10.36.

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

In other news, insider Andrew Berger bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,780.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RMCF Get Rating ) by 132.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,247 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC owned 2.36% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (Get Rating)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.