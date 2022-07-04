Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give HSBC (LON:HSBA) a GBX 590 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 590 ($7.24) price target on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 560 ($6.87) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on HSBC from GBX 540 ($6.62) to GBX 550 ($6.75) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 574 ($7.04) target price on HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HSBC currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 597.55 ($7.33).

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 534.40 ($6.56) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £107.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 515.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 509.97. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 358.45 ($4.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 567.20 ($6.96).

In other HSBC news, insider Carolyn Fairbairn purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 501 ($6.15) per share, with a total value of £75,150 ($92,197.28).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

