Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Uniper (ETR:UN01) a €30.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($31.91) price target on Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

UN01 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.60 ($26.17) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($26.60) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.50 ($21.81) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($21.28) price target on shares of Uniper in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($34.04) price target on shares of Uniper in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Shares of ETR UN01 opened at €15.63 ($16.63) on Thursday. Uniper has a fifty-two week low of €16.05 ($17.07) and a fifty-two week high of €42.45 ($45.16). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €21.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is €28.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.71.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

