Ryder System (NYSE:R) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.90-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ryder System also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.40-$14.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $72.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.73. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $61.71 and a 12-month high of $93.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $1.21. Ryder System had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ryder System will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.27%.

R has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Ryder System from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.67.

In other Ryder System news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $535,216.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,685.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $162,681.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $455,004,000 after acquiring an additional 421,132 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 270.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 153,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,169,000 after acquiring an additional 111,973 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 164.2% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 179,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,218,000 after buying an additional 111,385 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,825,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,796,000 after buying an additional 101,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 12.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 366,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,056,000 after buying an additional 40,407 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

