SAFE DEAL Price Reaches $1.35 on Major Exchanges (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded up 25.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. During the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded up 12.9% against the dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.35 or 0.00006689 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $4.94 million and $35,266.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00153913 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.01 or 0.00853958 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00086264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00015099 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 3,694,640 coins and its circulating supply is 3,667,498 coins. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

