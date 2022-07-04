Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of SFE stock opened at $3.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average of $5.24. Safeguard Scientifics has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $8.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 26,209 shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.68 per share, for a total transaction of $96,449.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 644,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,371,782.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 15,732 shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $54,275.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 450,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,025.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 84,588 shares of company stock worth $324,827. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,179,000 after buying an additional 14,260 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC increased its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 297,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 52,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,092,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,701,000 after buying an additional 82,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

