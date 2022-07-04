Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) a GBX 190 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 190 ($2.33) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on IAG. UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.21) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 138 ($1.69) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 155 ($1.90) to GBX 140 ($1.72) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.66) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 140 ($1.72) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 180.85 ($2.22).

Shares of LON IAG opened at GBX 110.06 ($1.35) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 125.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 140.68. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52-week low of GBX 104.42 ($1.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 199.50 ($2.45). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

