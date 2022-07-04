SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) Short Interest Down 37.8% in June

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 594,900 shares, a decrease of 37.8% from the May 31st total of 956,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 849.9 days.
Shares of SBFFF stock remained flat at $$13.96 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average of $15.22. SBM Offshore has a twelve month low of $13.96 and a twelve month high of $18.48.
SBM Offshore Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SBM Offshore (SBFFF)
- Using MarketBeat Market Data Tools To Find Strong Stocks in a Bear Market
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for SBM Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBM Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.