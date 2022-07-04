SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) Short Interest Down 37.8% in June

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 594,900 shares, a decrease of 37.8% from the May 31st total of 956,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 849.9 days.

Shares of SBFFF stock remained flat at $$13.96 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average of $15.22. SBM Offshore has a twelve month low of $13.96 and a twelve month high of $18.48.

SBM Offshore N.V. provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lease and Operate, and Turnkey. It engages in the design, supply, installation, operation, lease, and life extension of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels, as well as semi-submersibles, tension leg platforms, liquefied natural gas (LNG) FPSOs, turret mooring systems, LNG regasification to power vessels, floating offshore wind, and brownfield and offshore loading terminals.

