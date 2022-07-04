Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Short Interest Update

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 80.0 days.
SHLRF traded up $2.25 on Monday, hitting $172.25. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.61 and a 200-day moving average of $215.59. Schindler has a 12-month low of $167.00 and a 12-month high of $323.00.
Schindler Company Profile (Get Rating)
