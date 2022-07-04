Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Short Interest Update

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 80.0 days.

SHLRF traded up $2.25 on Monday, hitting $172.25. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.61 and a 200-day moving average of $215.59. Schindler has a 12-month low of $167.00 and a 12-month high of $323.00.

Schindler Company Profile

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

