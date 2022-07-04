Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 99.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 932,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 464,934 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 5.6% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $49,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,522,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,244 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 106.0% during the first quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,437,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,136,000 after buying an additional 1,254,153 shares during the period. HT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 2,494,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,175,000 after buying an additional 1,252,395 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 83.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 2,214,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,239,000 after buying an additional 1,007,190 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,470,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

SCHB traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.66. 57,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,430,556. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.80. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.60 and a 52-week high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.