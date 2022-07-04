Scotiabank Begins Coverage on Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector outperform rating and a $110.00 target price on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Perficient from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Perficient from $138.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $127.71.

PRFT opened at $90.25 on Thursday. Perficient has a one year low of $80.37 and a one year high of $153.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.12.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $222.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.66 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Perficient will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $480,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,568.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,799,310 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $418,266,000 after buying an additional 189,974 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Perficient by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,347,413 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $148,336,000 after acquiring an additional 75,164 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in Perficient by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,118,629 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $123,149,000 after acquiring an additional 159,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Perficient by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,267 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $116,064,000 after acquiring an additional 26,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 697,225 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $76,757,000 after purchasing an additional 149,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

