Secret (SCRT) Market Capitalization Achieves $160.94 Million

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. One Secret coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00004855 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a total market capitalization of $160.94 million and $5.28 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00218692 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004751 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000196 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00009777 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001083 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.73 or 0.00419243 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Secret is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

