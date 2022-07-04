Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Security National Financial stock opened at $8.61 on Thursday. Security National Financial has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.41.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.43 million for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.73%.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Security National Financial by 11.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Security National Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 319,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Security National Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Security National Financial by 4.4% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,927,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,273,000 after purchasing an additional 123,015 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Security National Financial during the first quarter worth about $304,000. Institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

