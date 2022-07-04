Serco Group plc (OTCMKTS:SECCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Serco Group plc (OTCMKTS:SECCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SECCF remained flat at $$2.10 during midday trading on Monday. 5 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.87. Serco Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Serco Group from GBX 170 ($2.09) to GBX 185 ($2.27) in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Serco Group from GBX 180 ($2.21) to GBX 200 ($2.45) in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

