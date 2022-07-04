ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in ServiceNow by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,729 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BNP Paribas cut shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $652.00 to $613.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $640.70.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.81, for a total value of $3,674,946.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,664.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.26, for a total transaction of $456,922.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,613.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,770 shares of company stock worth $8,999,332. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $484.36 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $406.47 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 440.33, a P/E/G ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $463.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $527.70.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

