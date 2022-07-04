Shapeshift FOX Token (FOX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $243,186.00

Shapeshift FOX Token (FOX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last week, Shapeshift FOX Token has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Shapeshift FOX Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0664 or 0.00000348 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shapeshift FOX Token has a market cap of $25.06 million and $243,186.00 worth of Shapeshift FOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Shapeshift FOX Token Coin Profile

Shapeshift FOX Token’s total supply is 1,000,001,337 coins and its circulating supply is 377,154,162 coins. Shapeshift FOX Token’s official Twitter account is @ShapeShift_io

According to CryptoCompare, “FOX is the loyalty token and allows users to trade for free on the ShapeShift Platform. Users that verify their accounts earn 100 FOX tokens. Each token held in a platform wallet gives that user $10 of free trade volume, every 30 days. While trading is commission-free, standard network mining fees still apply to each trade. “

Buying and Selling Shapeshift FOX Token

