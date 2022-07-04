Shield Protocol Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,335.00 (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (SHIELD) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 4th. Shield Protocol has a market capitalization of $97,595.81 and approximately $1,335.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shield Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00002020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Shield Protocol has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00150519 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.26 or 0.00811125 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00084267 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00016449 BTC.

Shield Protocol Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

