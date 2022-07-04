Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €135.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €135.00 ($143.62) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAE has been the topic of several other research reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($85.11) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($213.83) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($132.98) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €80.00 ($85.11) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €147.00 ($156.38) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of SAE stock opened at €85.40 ($90.85) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €87.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is €92.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.02, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.59. Shop Apotheke Europe has a one year low of €65.28 ($69.45) and a one year high of €165.70 ($176.28).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

