Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

BrandShield Systems stock opened at GBX 7.15 ($0.09) on Friday. BrandShield Systems has a 52 week low of GBX 6 ($0.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 21 ($0.26). The company has a market capitalization of £10.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 11.55.

BrandShield Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

BrandShield Systems Plc provides digital brand protection and online threat hunting services. Its software solutions protect customers from phishing, executive impersonation, counterfeiting, social media fraud, and trademark infringement, as well as cover PPC ad protection and affiliate monitoring. The company's solutions cover websites, marketplaces, social media platforms, mobile applications, and paid ads.

