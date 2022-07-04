Short Interest in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) Declines By 33.3%

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 142,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 148,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 392.3% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 10.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the first quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 15,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,247. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $9.85.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd.

