Short Interest in Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Declines By 29.9%

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,600 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the May 31st total of 130,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Astrotech stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 77,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of Astrotech as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 13.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astrotech stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.44. The stock had a trading volume of 8,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,302. Astrotech has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.62.

Astrotech ( NASDAQ:ASTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 909.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Astrotech in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company worldwide. It operates through three segments, Astrotech Technologies, Inc (ATI), 1st Detect Corporation (1st Detect), and AgLAB Inc (AgLAB). The ATI segment owns and licenses the AMS Technology, the platform mass spectrometry technology.

