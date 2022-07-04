Short Interest in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Expands By 22.5%

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the May 31st total of 1,420,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 532,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 845 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $96,025.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,235.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 20,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total value of $2,373,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,367.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,218 shares of company stock valued at $4,670,985 in the last 90 days. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Atkore during the 4th quarter valued at $168,216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atkore by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,991,000 after acquiring an additional 289,843 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Atkore by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,542,000 after acquiring an additional 20,685 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atkore by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 905,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Atkore by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 852,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,518,000 after acquiring an additional 15,971 shares in the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ATKR traded up $2.93 on Monday, reaching $85.94. 36,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.89. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 2.27. Atkore has a 12 month low of $65.80 and a 12 month high of $123.53.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $982.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.90 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 93.07% and a net margin of 22.67%. Atkore’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATKR. StockNews.com raised Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Atkore from $123.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Atkore from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

