Short Interest in Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Declines By 30.0%

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,400 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the May 31st total of 263,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 295,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

AYRWF traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.92. 59,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,345. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Ayr Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60.

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $111.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.90 million. Ayr Wellness had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. Analysts forecast that Ayr Wellness will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Ayr Wellness from $17.50 to $13.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Ayr Wellness from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Ayr Wellness from C$57.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.55.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

