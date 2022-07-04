Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Expands By 35.6%

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the May 31st total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.83. 6,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,585. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.88. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $22.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0995 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 102.4% during the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,017,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,957 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2,543.1% during the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 823,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 791,864 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 684,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,145,000 after purchasing an additional 40,345 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 450,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 447,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,342,000 after purchasing an additional 31,266 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

