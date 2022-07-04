Short Interest in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Declines By 28.3%

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 902,900 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the May 31st total of 1,260,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 403,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 758.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on BCC shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Boise Cascade from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.25.

NYSE:BCC traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.58. 11,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,409. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.58. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $85.17.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $7.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.66. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 62.72% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.62 per share. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.30%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is presently 2.20%.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

