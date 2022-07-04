Short Interest in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Expands By 25.3%

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,020,000 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the May 31st total of 15,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.82.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 10,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $499,999.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,225.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,250 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $563,108,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Boston Scientific by 572.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,357,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411,822 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $152,629,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 65.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,137,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $714,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.01. 224,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,008,839. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a PE ratio of 71.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $47.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.35 and its 200-day moving average is $42.01.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

