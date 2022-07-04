Short Interest in BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Declines By 31.9%

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a drop of 31.9% from the May 31st total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

BrainsWay stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,285. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.28. BrainsWay has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $10.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.75 million, a P/E ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Get BrainsWay alerts:

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 million. Equities research analysts predict that BrainsWay will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWAY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in BrainsWay by 130.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the fourth quarter valued at about $494,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

About BrainsWay (Get Rating)

Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.