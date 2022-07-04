Short Interest in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Declines By 22.5%

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the May 31st total of 90,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:LND traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.70. 4,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,570. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.07. The firm has a market cap of $291.89 million, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.01. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $9.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $73.17 million during the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a net margin of 30.53% and a return on equity of 25.90%.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.404 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas’s payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LND. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 13,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 156.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton, and Other. It is involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sorghum, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning.

