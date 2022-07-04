Short Interest in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Decreases By 21.9%

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,770,000 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the May 31st total of 7,390,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $18,157,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $39,945,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,392,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,539,731.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,586,644 shares of company stock valued at $112,704,831.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.02. 54,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,825,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.32. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 23.05%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BAM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

About Brookfield Asset Management (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.