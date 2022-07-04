Short Interest in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Increases By 33.6%

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the May 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in BRP during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BRP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in BRP during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in BRP by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in BRP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

Get BRP alerts:

DOOO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, June 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of BRP to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BRP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.15.

Shares of DOOO traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.97. 1,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,010. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.90. BRP has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $102.96. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 2.53.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.85. BRP had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 305.74%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BRP will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.04%.

About BRP (Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.