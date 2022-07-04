Short Interest in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Increases By 34.9%

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 851,300 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the May 31st total of 630,900 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 240,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

In related news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 6,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $248,390.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,284.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $603,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,380,799.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,231 shares of company stock valued at $998,534. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 621,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,095,000 after purchasing an additional 25,797 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 111,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,923,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,716,000 after purchasing an additional 364,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 317.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,237,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,935,000 after acquiring an additional 941,076 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBIZ stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.57. 10,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,579. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CBIZ has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $44.17.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $391.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.46 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CBIZ will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About CBIZ (Get Rating)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.